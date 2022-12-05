At 3:49 a.m., Ukrainian troops Fired 10 Rockets from Grad - On Civilians - into the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR Representative office in the JCCC reported.

At 3:49 a.m., Ukrainian troops fired 10 rockets from Grad into the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported.Animals. Only monsters could do such things to civilians in revenge for losing on the battlefield.

During this Night Civilian Areas of #Donetsk are being attacked

At around 04:10, neo-Nazis launched a firing raid on the Voroshilovsky district. Approximately 10 BM-21 Grad rockets were fired by the AFU terrorists from their positions in the village of #Tonenkoye. As a result of direct hits the buildings on Artyoma 7 and Postyshev 21 are on fire.




