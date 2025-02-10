Empowering Parents of ADHD Kids: Insights & Strategies with Kristina from Calm Minds Parent Coaching

In this Arukah Holistic Podcast episode, Mayim Vega speaks with Kristina, founder of Calm Minds Parent Coaching and a seasoned ADHD Parenting Coach. With 15 years of experience as an educator and school counselor, Kristina is dedicated to helping parents build peaceful, harmonious home environments that allow children with ADHD to flourish.





Tune in to hear Kristina discuss her journey from teacher and counselor to ADHD Parenting Coach, key strategies for peaceful ADHD parenting and fostering healthy family relationships, her empowering message for parents navigating the ADHD journey, and a special gift, the ADHD Parent Guide, designed to support you in creating a calm and thriving family environment.





Connect with Kristina and explore her resources:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/calm__minds













