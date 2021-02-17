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News Roundup | Belgian Virologist Proposes Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin
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548 views • February 17, 2021
News Roundup | Belgian Virologist Proposes Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin
Belgian Virologist Proposes a Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin:
As recently reported in the publication Hospital Pharmacy Europe a Belgium virologist named Marc Wathelet argues for the immediate use of ivermectin as a low-cost, off-label treatment to get the pandemic under control in Belgium. After providing a brief history of the first attempts at repurposing at the pandemic onset, Dr. Wathelet suggests after one year, and billions spent by governments such as those from America, only one drug is actually proven to have benefits—dexamethasone from the RECOVERY trial for patients who were already hypoxemic.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/belgian-vir...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4tNlDJkV_YdwMErMRutt4A
Belgian Virologist Proposes a Plan to Eradicate COVID-19 in 6 Weeks Using Ivermectin:
As recently reported in the publication Hospital Pharmacy Europe a Belgium virologist named Marc Wathelet argues for the immediate use of ivermectin as a low-cost, off-label treatment to get the pandemic under control in Belgium. After providing a brief history of the first attempts at repurposing at the pandemic onset, Dr. Wathelet suggests after one year, and billions spent by governments such as those from America, only one drug is actually proven to have benefits—dexamethasone from the RECOVERY trial for patients who were already hypoxemic.
TrialSite News Article:
https://trialsitenews.com/belgian-vir...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4tNlDJkV_YdwMErMRutt4A
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