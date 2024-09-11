Mike Adams Sermon 032 - Mark 14-16 - Jealous, arrogant Jewish leaders unleash HATRED and VIOLENCE to achieve the KILLING of CHRIST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Murder of Jesus Christ: Introduction and Historical Context (0:03)
- Separation of Church and State in the United States (2:01)
- Historical Documentary Clip on Pilate and Jesus (3:38)
- Roman Empire's Control Over Church and Religion (6:30)
- Plot to Kill Jesus: Mark 14 (9:06)
- Arrest of Jesus: Mark 14 (13:51)
- Trial of Jesus: John 18 (22:19)
- Trial of Jesus: Mark 15 (29:16)
- Crucifixion of Jesus: Mark 15 (47:04)
- Burial of Jesus: Mark 15 and John 19 (48:03)
