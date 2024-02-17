Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mail-In Mayhem
channel image
Son of the Republic
642 Subscribers
53 views
Published 20 hours ago

Fight Fire With Fire

* Mail-in voting will be a huge factor again.

* 8 states mail ballots to every voter.

* People treat ballots like junk mail.

* We need to purge the voter rolls.

* Alleged fraudsters are still on the loose.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 February 2024)

Keywords
jesse watterselection riggingvoter fraudelection interferenceelection meddlingvote fraudvoter idelection fraudelection theftrigged electionballot stuffingballot harvestingvote by mailabsentee ballotmail-in ballotmail-in votingelection integrityabsentee votingballot fraudstolen electioncheat by mailelection securityblue steal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket