https://gettr.com/post/p29nzppd49d
2023.02.25 The New Federal State of China created the vaccine-free nation, and is creating the future for human beings. On June 4th, 2023, people will witness history.
新中国联邦创造了无苗族，也在为人类创造着未来。2023年6月4日，人类将见证历史。
