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X22 Report B 04. 04. 22.
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30 views • April 05, 2022
Ep. 2742b - [DS] System Exposed And Destroyed Piece By Piece, Booms En Route
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The [DS] is doing everything they possibly can to stop Putin from exposing their operation in Ukraine. The patriots are exposing and removing the [DS] system piece by piece, nothing can stop this. By the time this is all done the D's and the [DS]/Fake News/Big Tech will cease to exist the way they are today. The people are seeing it all play-out in real time, it's like watching a movie.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is doing everything they possibly can to stop Putin from exposing their operation in Ukraine. The patriots are exposing and removing the [DS] system piece by piece, nothing can stop this. By the time this is all done the D's and the [DS]/Fake News/Big Tech will cease to exist the way they are today. The people are seeing it all play-out in real time, it's like watching a movie.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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