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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1285 - The Southside Slayer - Forensic files episode
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Spencer broke into each victim’s residence, then beat and raped them, slowly strangling them to death afterward, letting them beg for their lives, before finally finishing them off. Spencer was caught via DNA and sentenced to death, becoming the first person to be executed because of DNA.
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