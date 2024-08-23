Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Addressed the Nation - Leaving the Race - Future Intensions, Full Speech

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Address to the Nation. He was Late, STARTS at :07:20

PHOENIX, AZ—AUGUST 21, 2024—Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward.

The Kennedy Family is not happy with RFK Jr's decision to endorse Trump.

Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.

Pt. 1 'A Eulogy for the Democratic Party':

I began this journey as a Democrat, the party of my father, my uncle, the party which I pledge my own allegiance to long before I was old enough to vote.

I attended my first democratic convention at the age of six in 1960, and back then the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution, of civil rights, the Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism and unjust wars.

We were the party of Labor of the working class. The Democrats were the

party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy.

As you know I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with it had become the party of War, censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big Tech, big agriculture and big money. When it abandoned democracy by cancelling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president I left the party to run as an independent."

