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16Aug19 Trump’s Greenland New Deal & NH Rally
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32 views • August 16, 2019
WSJ reports aids saying Trump is interested in buying Greenland from Denmark & it wouldn’t be the first time the US has tried. Then, latest developments on the Sisterhood of Traveling Burkas efforts to get into Israel, the New Hampshire Trump rally, BigPharma moves to takeover marijuana with patents & EPA. And, the reality of what REAL ‘suicide watch’ is — not the Epstein fairy tale — like from someone who’s been there
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