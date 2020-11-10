Big Tech Book Burning !! Ghosty

It's called Free speech



No you communist fascist!!!!!



HEY!



Everybody Come Down To The



BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



Where the vox guard the henhouse



And the Clowns run the show



You get BOPPED by the Banhammer



At the BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



Where Free Speech is Hate Speech



And you cant learn the code.



Well we started this fire,



Just a couple years back



With the witchunt for



The world's first



Gay Nazi Jew (Milo)



That race mixing homo



Was a flaming fascist



So we fired up the ovens



And we tossed his ass in



(Milo was famously censored first off of You Tube and other outlets)



Next came 'ol Alex



With a fetish for gay frogs



That nutbag said 9/11



Was an inside job!



An elite false flag Neo-con



Pretext for war



So we banned him, and



His buddy Paul



Just to be sure.



Cause we know what's best for you



Yes! We'll set the message



Cause liberals love monopoly corporate censors



Yes! We banned Press For Truth from the



Bilderburg press list



Yeah! We're so fucking woke!



We're goddammed Progressive!



We're having autistic meltdowns



And throwing our Milkshakes (known to be cement weapons)



So c'mon and sperg out with us



Buncha Nazis?????????



When they said censorship was a slippery slope



We'll I'm busting out my fucking skis WHEEEEEEEEt



And we're all sliding down now to the



BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



The raging Hellfire raging out of control!



But that's how we roll here at the



BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



Down in Silicone Valley



Best prep your asshole...



Hey Tommy Tommy



Tommy Robinson

We don't' want to know who's pimping



British children



Nah Fuckem!! and Fuck you!! And Fuck your country



Where its all part and parcel and No you can't leave.



Now King Cuck, of the Canucks



And his corrupt creepy chart



Cause amazingly he can suck globalist dick



Even harder



So lets start 1984 with no borders



This is perrrrr fectly norrrrmal



Matter of fact it's the Democratic platform



But fear not friends: if you look at it this way



Clown Vision Engaged!! I think you'll find



Oh never mind, everything looks the same way



But that's what I love about



BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

Hate speech is whatever we get



Butthurt about Yeah



The biggest Crybullies at the



BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



Obama brought hot dogs



And we're cooking now....



AJ: He had a party with $65,000 worth of hotdogs



(reference to a true, revealed email via Wikileaks)



Hot Dog is a code for male prostitutes.



So big thanks to Big Bankers



And war profiteers



And Antifags without you



We could have never gotten here



And big love to Big Tech



And all the fakestream reporters



And all the gullible retards



Who actually bought it



We couldn't have done it without you



So here's your grandprize!



Nothing.



You're a slave.



OBEY



Don't forget that the bluechecks are gay



And if our policy on hatespeech seems vague



Allow me to explain:



If you are alt right we'll ban you



If you like gun rights we'll ban you



If you're pro-Life white Christian types



We'll doxx you and slam you



With fake news cause Fuck You



We're bombing Iran dude



And we can't take a joke so we



Cancelled Roseanne too!



We'll fire James Damore



And we'll smear James O'Keefe



We'll unlist James Allsup



We'll unlist James and Black Pigeon Speaks



We'll jail Assange forever so all leakers think twice



We'll deplatform Ol'Crowder and that



Goddam Mark Dice!



And that's the best part about this ol'



BIG TECH BOOK BURN



Where if you even dare to smile the wrong way



But that's what I love about BIG TECH BOOK BURNING



We'll feed you screaming into the wood chipper



Cause we're the bluechecks and we're here to stay, we're gay



So let's dance round the fire at the



BIG TECH BOOK BURN



Cause you're too fucking dumb to judge fiction from fact



So get Red-pilled get Black-pilled get Fucked in the Ass-pilled



And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back



Trust Big Brother cause he's got your back



Trust Big Brother, he'd never gaslight us cause



'cause there's no border crises



And we never armed Isis that's



Just toxic whiteness



And we're keeping it REAL just like



Jesse Smollett



Don't you doubt it and



Don't beat yourself up about it



Just relax



And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back.



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