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Big Tech Book Burning !! Ghosty
worldchangebrief
worldchangebrief
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17 views • November 10, 2020
It's called Free speech

No you communist fascist!!!!!

HEY!

Everybody Come Down To The

BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

Where the vox guard the henhouse

And the Clowns run the show

You get BOPPED by the Banhammer

At the BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

Where Free Speech is Hate Speech

And you cant learn the code.

Well we started this fire,

Just a couple years back

With the witchunt for

The world's first

Gay Nazi Jew (Milo)

That race mixing homo

Was a flaming fascist

So we fired up the ovens

And we tossed his ass in

(Milo was famously censored first off of You Tube and other outlets)

Next came 'ol Alex

With a fetish for gay frogs

That nutbag said 9/11

Was an inside job!

An elite false flag Neo-con

Pretext for war

So we banned him, and

His buddy Paul

Just to be sure.

Cause we know what's best for you

Yes! We'll set the message

Cause liberals love monopoly corporate censors

Yes! We banned Press For Truth from the

Bilderburg press list

Yeah! We're so fucking woke!

We're goddammed Progressive!

We're having autistic meltdowns

And throwing our Milkshakes (known to be cement weapons)

So c'mon and sperg out with us

Buncha Nazis?????????

When they said censorship was a slippery slope

We'll I'm busting out my fucking skis WHEEEEEEEEt

And we're all sliding down now to the

BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

The raging Hellfire raging out of control!

But that's how we roll here at the

BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

Down in Silicone Valley

Best prep your asshole...

Hey Tommy Tommy

Tommy Robinson
We don't' want to know who's pimping

British children

Nah Fuckem!! and Fuck you!! And Fuck your country

Where its all part and parcel and No you can't leave.

Now King Cuck, of the Canucks

And his corrupt creepy chart

Cause amazingly he can suck globalist dick

Even harder

So lets start 1984 with no borders

This is perrrrr fectly norrrrmal

Matter of fact it's the Democratic platform

But fear not friends: if you look at it this way

Clown Vision Engaged!! I think you'll find

Oh never mind, everything looks the same way

But that's what I love about

BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Hate speech is whatever we get

Butthurt about Yeah

The biggest Crybullies at the

BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

Obama brought hot dogs

And we're cooking now....

AJ: He had a party with $65,000 worth of hotdogs

(reference to a true, revealed email via Wikileaks)

Hot Dog is a code for male prostitutes.

So big thanks to Big Bankers

And war profiteers

And Antifags without you

We could have never gotten here

And big love to Big Tech

And all the fakestream reporters

And all the gullible retards

Who actually bought it

We couldn't have done it without you

So here's your grandprize!

Nothing.

You're a slave.

OBEY

Don't forget that the bluechecks are gay

And if our policy on hatespeech seems vague

Allow me to explain:

If you are alt right we'll ban you

If you like gun rights we'll ban you

If you're pro-Life white Christian types

We'll doxx you and slam you

With fake news cause Fuck You

We're bombing Iran dude

And we can't take a joke so we

Cancelled Roseanne too!

We'll fire James Damore

And we'll smear James O'Keefe

We'll unlist James Allsup

We'll unlist James and Black Pigeon Speaks

We'll jail Assange forever so all leakers think twice

We'll deplatform Ol'Crowder and that

Goddam Mark Dice!

And that's the best part about this ol'

BIG TECH BOOK BURN

Where if you even dare to smile the wrong way

But that's what I love about BIG TECH BOOK BURNING

We'll feed you screaming into the wood chipper

Cause we're the bluechecks and we're here to stay, we're gay

So let's dance round the fire at the

BIG TECH BOOK BURN

Cause you're too fucking dumb to judge fiction from fact

So get Red-pilled get Black-pilled get Fucked in the Ass-pilled

And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back

Trust Big Brother cause he's got your back

Trust Big Brother, he'd never gaslight us cause

'cause there's no border crises

And we never armed Isis that's

Just toxic whiteness

And we're keeping it REAL just like

Jesse Smollett

Don't you doubt it and

Don't beat yourself up about it

Just relax

And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back.

**This video has been terminated by You Tube**
Keywords
alex jonesbig techmilocensorhipplaylistghostyoutlaw music
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy