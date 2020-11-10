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Big Tech Book Burning !! Ghosty
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17 views • November 10, 2020
It's called Free speech
No you communist fascist!!!!!
HEY!
Everybody Come Down To The
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Where the vox guard the henhouse
And the Clowns run the show
You get BOPPED by the Banhammer
At the BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Where Free Speech is Hate Speech
And you cant learn the code.
Well we started this fire,
Just a couple years back
With the witchunt for
The world's first
Gay Nazi Jew (Milo)
That race mixing homo
Was a flaming fascist
So we fired up the ovens
And we tossed his ass in
(Milo was famously censored first off of You Tube and other outlets)
Next came 'ol Alex
With a fetish for gay frogs
That nutbag said 9/11
Was an inside job!
An elite false flag Neo-con
Pretext for war
So we banned him, and
His buddy Paul
Just to be sure.
Cause we know what's best for you
Yes! We'll set the message
Cause liberals love monopoly corporate censors
Yes! We banned Press For Truth from the
Bilderburg press list
Yeah! We're so fucking woke!
We're goddammed Progressive!
We're having autistic meltdowns
And throwing our Milkshakes (known to be cement weapons)
So c'mon and sperg out with us
Buncha Nazis?????????
When they said censorship was a slippery slope
We'll I'm busting out my fucking skis WHEEEEEEEEt
And we're all sliding down now to the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
The raging Hellfire raging out of control!
But that's how we roll here at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Down in Silicone Valley
Best prep your asshole...
Hey Tommy Tommy
Tommy Robinson
We don't' want to know who's pimping
British children
Nah Fuckem!! and Fuck you!! And Fuck your country
Where its all part and parcel and No you can't leave.
Now King Cuck, of the Canucks
And his corrupt creepy chart
Cause amazingly he can suck globalist dick
Even harder
So lets start 1984 with no borders
This is perrrrr fectly norrrrmal
Matter of fact it's the Democratic platform
But fear not friends: if you look at it this way
Clown Vision Engaged!! I think you'll find
Oh never mind, everything looks the same way
But that's what I love about
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Hate speech is whatever we get
Butthurt about Yeah
The biggest Crybullies at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Obama brought hot dogs
And we're cooking now....
AJ: He had a party with $65,000 worth of hotdogs
(reference to a true, revealed email via Wikileaks)
Hot Dog is a code for male prostitutes.
So big thanks to Big Bankers
And war profiteers
And Antifags without you
We could have never gotten here
And big love to Big Tech
And all the fakestream reporters
And all the gullible retards
Who actually bought it
We couldn't have done it without you
So here's your grandprize!
Nothing.
You're a slave.
OBEY
Don't forget that the bluechecks are gay
And if our policy on hatespeech seems vague
Allow me to explain:
If you are alt right we'll ban you
If you like gun rights we'll ban you
If you're pro-Life white Christian types
We'll doxx you and slam you
With fake news cause Fuck You
We're bombing Iran dude
And we can't take a joke so we
Cancelled Roseanne too!
We'll fire James Damore
And we'll smear James O'Keefe
We'll unlist James Allsup
We'll unlist James and Black Pigeon Speaks
We'll jail Assange forever so all leakers think twice
We'll deplatform Ol'Crowder and that
Goddam Mark Dice!
And that's the best part about this ol'
BIG TECH BOOK BURN
Where if you even dare to smile the wrong way
But that's what I love about BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
We'll feed you screaming into the wood chipper
Cause we're the bluechecks and we're here to stay, we're gay
So let's dance round the fire at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURN
Cause you're too fucking dumb to judge fiction from fact
So get Red-pilled get Black-pilled get Fucked in the Ass-pilled
And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back
Trust Big Brother cause he's got your back
Trust Big Brother, he'd never gaslight us cause
'cause there's no border crises
And we never armed Isis that's
Just toxic whiteness
And we're keeping it REAL just like
Jesse Smollett
Don't you doubt it and
Don't beat yourself up about it
Just relax
And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back.
**This video has been terminated by You Tube**
No you communist fascist!!!!!
HEY!
Everybody Come Down To The
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Where the vox guard the henhouse
And the Clowns run the show
You get BOPPED by the Banhammer
At the BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Where Free Speech is Hate Speech
And you cant learn the code.
Well we started this fire,
Just a couple years back
With the witchunt for
The world's first
Gay Nazi Jew (Milo)
That race mixing homo
Was a flaming fascist
So we fired up the ovens
And we tossed his ass in
(Milo was famously censored first off of You Tube and other outlets)
Next came 'ol Alex
With a fetish for gay frogs
That nutbag said 9/11
Was an inside job!
An elite false flag Neo-con
Pretext for war
So we banned him, and
His buddy Paul
Just to be sure.
Cause we know what's best for you
Yes! We'll set the message
Cause liberals love monopoly corporate censors
Yes! We banned Press For Truth from the
Bilderburg press list
Yeah! We're so fucking woke!
We're goddammed Progressive!
We're having autistic meltdowns
And throwing our Milkshakes (known to be cement weapons)
So c'mon and sperg out with us
Buncha Nazis?????????
When they said censorship was a slippery slope
We'll I'm busting out my fucking skis WHEEEEEEEEt
And we're all sliding down now to the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
The raging Hellfire raging out of control!
But that's how we roll here at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Down in Silicone Valley
Best prep your asshole...
Hey Tommy Tommy
Tommy Robinson
We don't' want to know who's pimping
British children
Nah Fuckem!! and Fuck you!! And Fuck your country
Where its all part and parcel and No you can't leave.
Now King Cuck, of the Canucks
And his corrupt creepy chart
Cause amazingly he can suck globalist dick
Even harder
So lets start 1984 with no borders
This is perrrrr fectly norrrrmal
Matter of fact it's the Democratic platform
But fear not friends: if you look at it this way
Clown Vision Engaged!! I think you'll find
Oh never mind, everything looks the same way
But that's what I love about
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Hate speech is whatever we get
Butthurt about Yeah
The biggest Crybullies at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
Obama brought hot dogs
And we're cooking now....
AJ: He had a party with $65,000 worth of hotdogs
(reference to a true, revealed email via Wikileaks)
Hot Dog is a code for male prostitutes.
So big thanks to Big Bankers
And war profiteers
And Antifags without you
We could have never gotten here
And big love to Big Tech
And all the fakestream reporters
And all the gullible retards
Who actually bought it
We couldn't have done it without you
So here's your grandprize!
Nothing.
You're a slave.
OBEY
Don't forget that the bluechecks are gay
And if our policy on hatespeech seems vague
Allow me to explain:
If you are alt right we'll ban you
If you like gun rights we'll ban you
If you're pro-Life white Christian types
We'll doxx you and slam you
With fake news cause Fuck You
We're bombing Iran dude
And we can't take a joke so we
Cancelled Roseanne too!
We'll fire James Damore
And we'll smear James O'Keefe
We'll unlist James Allsup
We'll unlist James and Black Pigeon Speaks
We'll jail Assange forever so all leakers think twice
We'll deplatform Ol'Crowder and that
Goddam Mark Dice!
And that's the best part about this ol'
BIG TECH BOOK BURN
Where if you even dare to smile the wrong way
But that's what I love about BIG TECH BOOK BURNING
We'll feed you screaming into the wood chipper
Cause we're the bluechecks and we're here to stay, we're gay
So let's dance round the fire at the
BIG TECH BOOK BURN
Cause you're too fucking dumb to judge fiction from fact
So get Red-pilled get Black-pilled get Fucked in the Ass-pilled
And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back
Trust Big Brother cause he's got your back
Trust Big Brother, he'd never gaslight us cause
'cause there's no border crises
And we never armed Isis that's
Just toxic whiteness
And we're keeping it REAL just like
Jesse Smollett
Don't you doubt it and
Don't beat yourself up about it
Just relax
And trust Big Brother cause he's got your back.
**This video has been terminated by You Tube**
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