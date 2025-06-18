BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Astrology & Predictions - USA - Summer 2025
FruitCakeAstrologer
FruitCakeAstrologer
Using Mundane Astrology, we'll do a deep dive on the Cancer Ingress to take a look at what might be ahead for the United States June 20, 2025 to September 22, 2025.


Prepare for a CHOATIC, CRISIS driven summer my friends. A very long reading--sorry, a heck of a lot going on! Remember! All this turbulence will lead to a far, far better country.


JUMPS:


SUMMARY 00:02:33:15

Chart Analysis 00:10:31:00

1st House 00:13:46:12

2nd House 00:25:19:18

3rd House 00:48:50:15

4th House 01:08:16:13

5th House 01:19:23:09

6th House 01:28:44:17

7th House 01:38:53:01

8th House 02:06:31:11

9th House 02:19:50:21

10th House 02:37:39:20

11th House 02:49:37:22

12th House 03:02:13:20


#fruitcakeastrologer #astrology #2025 #CAN2025 #ingress #mundaneastrology #usapredictions


LINKS:

Dr. Stell Immanuel on July 4th

https://x.com/stella_immanuel/status/1928949632568357189


Nipah Virus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus_infection


Great Shampoo!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a


TRUTHSOCIAL:

https://truthsocial.com/@fruitcakeastrologer/media


BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/


TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer


Website: https://AstroSvs.com


astrology2025summerpredictionshoraryingressfruitcakeastrologer
