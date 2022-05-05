Charles Greeley Abbot and the Solar Constant (BBC Horizon - s1977e21 - The Sunspot Mystery clip)

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The program presents research on the sun's aurora, solar constant (energy output), sunspot cycles, solar winds, coronal holes and tree-ring analyses with historical scientific records to show how the sun's changes affect the earth's weather. Dr. Charles Greeley Abbot believed the sun undergoes cyclic changes in output, which produces long term effects on the earth's weather. Evidence is presented that links the drought cycle with the number of magnetically-hyperactive 'sunspots' (blemishes on the surface of the sun) - they reach their peak every 11 yrs. Sunspots also are linked to the Aurora Borealis displays and the variance of the 'Ozone Layer' around our atmosphere. The 11yr sunspot cycle suggest that the sun is not as constant a star as we assume, and the energy output by the sun may vary over the years to explain changing weather. Fair Use Law
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0306312720947181
https://docuwiki.net/index.php?title=The_Sunspot_Mystery
Full Episode: https://www.brighteon.com/551673c1-10dc-48b5-a435-60ec572fa371