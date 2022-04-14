WhatsHerFace: Human Preborn Children Are NOT Disposable! [13.04.2022]

If you wanna see the pictures go here:Breaking News: Insider With the D.C. Case of the Baby Remains (Warning: Graphic)14,266 views Premiered Apr 5, 2022Apologia Studios316K subscribersWarning: Very Graphic News Report on the case of the D.C. baby remains.--Last week, D.C. Metropolitan Police recovered the remains of five late term preborn children from the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C., a facility operated by the late-term abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo.Based on evidence collected at the time of recovery and photos that have been publicly shared, all five of these children appear to have developed well past the point of viability, and likely suffered severely painful abortion procedures. For example, one baby girl has significant damage to her head, with deep lacerations at the back of the neck, and may have been victim of an illegal partial birth abortion. Another baby was found in its amniotic sac and could have been born alive.This discovery comes just as a new bill is introduced in California, to legalize infanticide. To be more specific, the bill shields a mother of civil and criminal charges for any ‘actions or omissions’ related to her pregnancy.Meaning a woman can abort her baby at any point during her 9 months of pregnancy, and if the baby is born alive, it’s within her legal rights to leave it to die. In fact, according to the intentionally vague language in this bill, she can’t be prosecuted in any instance where the baby’s death was caused by “failure to act”.We're officially sliding down the slippery slope we're so often warned about and I'm not surprised - Once you qualify the death of an innocent human being, there is no limit to the atrocities you will tolerate.9,411 views Apr 13, 2022WhatsHerFace114K subscribers