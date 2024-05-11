Rx for Awesome: Small Tweaks, Big Health with Pharmacist Ben Fuchs DWD 5/10/24

Pharmacist Ben dives into the world of small tweaks with big results! He'll be discussing how simple adjustments to your diet and the supplements you take can have a surprisingly positive impact on your overall health. Forget drastic lifestyle changes – Pharmacist Ben will show you how to leverage the power of everyday food choices and targeted nutritional support to unlock a new level of well-being. So ditch the internet symptom spirals and tune in for a dose of practical knowledge and, hopefully, a good dose of humor along the way!





Pharmacist Ben Fuchs shares that the body, our bodies, likes to be in Homeostasis. It restores itself and knows very well how to do it. To get the energy and to distribute the energy to where it is needed.





Pharmacist Ben talks about the Blood Sugar, the Digestive System and the Circulatory System in our bodies and how important they are to getting our bodies to the shape that they should be in. All disease is preceded by dirty blood which links to the food we eat, the Digestive System and the Blood Sugar. A key point he mentions is that we flood our bodies with too much sugar.





Pharmacist Ben spends time talking about the importance of Cholesterol as an essential growth molecule it’s only when cholesterol and other fats are overheated or fried that they pose a problem.





Cooked cholesterol can be a problem, there is no so called good cholesterol or bad cholesterol, sugar in the blood is the real enemy. We should normally have less than a teaspoon of sugar in a gallon of blood, as a heathy person, a coca-cola adds 12 teaspoons of sugar over time, what do you think that does to us over time?

He spends time on educating us on the importance of Fasting and the benefit it has to our bodies.





Insulin is a feeding substance.





From a question he explains what Oxalates do to our bodies.





