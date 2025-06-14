Melbourne Freedom Rally 14 June 2025 part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two parts, this one covering the later part of the rally in the Bourke Street Mall and what was spoken. An additional topic (of part 1) was the recent enquiry into Covid-19 conducted by the White House. This is in stark difference to the 'whitewashed' enquiry on the same topic in Australia last year. There is so much corruption in high places that have to be called out! The lid is being blown off the lies for all to see. Much more will be revealed over the coming weeks. That is a prayer and a hope.