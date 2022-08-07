Jordan Peterson - Reflections On The Sorry State of Canada

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Jul 27, 2022 From draconian Covid policy to the freezing of private bank accounts, Justin Trudeau has run the worst administration in Canadian history and it’s time for him to go.
Total Credit to Jordan Peterson
Article:
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jordan-peterson-worst-is-yet-to-come-from-trudeau-liberals
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fCB8IUGdKY
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