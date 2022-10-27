Aseem Malhotra: mRNA Injections are the primary cause of Heart Attacks, Strokes and Cardiac Arrhymias.





The World Council for Health hosted a press conference in London on September 27, 2022 featuring one of Britain’s most influential cardiologists: Dr Aseem Malhotra.





Dr Malhotra presented on his new peer-reviewed paper published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance and was joined by Dr Ryan Cole, a pathologist from the United States, and Dr Tess Lawrie, Director of E-BMC Ltd and EbMCsquared CiC and member of the WCH Steering Committee.





In a two-part paper entitled “Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence based medicine,” real-world data reveals that in the non elderly population the number needed to vaccinate to prevent one death from Covid-19 runs into thousands and that re-analysis of randomized controlled trial data suggests a greater risk of suffering a serious adverse event from the vaccine than to be hospitalized with Covid-19.





“We must use this as an opportunity to transform the system to produce better doctors, better decision making, healthier patients and restore trust in medicine and public health. Until all the raw data on the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines have been independently analysed, any claims purporting that they confer a net benefit to humankind cannot be considered to be evidence based,” Dr Malhotra concludes