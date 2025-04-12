BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mary Flynn O'Neill Joins Alex Jones Live In-Studio To Break Massive News
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
3 weeks ago
General Michael Flynn's Amazing Sister Mary Flynn O'Neill Joins Alex Jones Live In-Studio To Break Massive News Concerning The Democratic Party's Ongoing Human Trafficking / Pedophilia Operations

[THIS IS PERHAPS, THE BEST INTERVIEW,  I RECOMMEND TO DOWNLOAD AND SHARE IT WITH EVERYONE, js] ⭐✅

-------------

Reject the work of New Age Spiritualism 💩

Avoid ancient spiritual practices including use of tarot cards
Many, many souls in the world are starving for spiritual guidance. In their quest to bring meaning into their lives, they are unwittingly allowing themselves to be sucked into practices which amount to paganism. Any false dogma, which entices you to believe that peace in your heart and soul can be achieved through ancient spiritual practices must be avoided at all times. Learn to recognise them for what they really are.

The use of crystals, meditation, reiki, yoga, tarot cards, belief in spirit guides, metaphysics and so-called faith healers are there to entice you to believe in an alternative superiour existence outside of that created by God the Eternal Father.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/05/15/reject-the-work-of-new-age-spiritualism/



