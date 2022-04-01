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Last Of His Kind
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209 views • April 01, 2022
The End Of American Liberalism
* Our ‘leaders’ are finding new ways to tell you that you deserve your punishment.
* Only people in the equity agenda are safe.
* Progressives are getting weirdly violent.
* Team Biden focuses on frivolous matters while crime and prices skyrocket.
* It seems like this ongoing equity revolution will never end, but it’s already over.
* This is not an ascendant movement; it’s the final self-parodic stage of neo-liberalism.
* Libs are disconnected from reality — and this is too poisonous and ridiculous to continue.
* These are not policies that help a single person (they’re not designed to).
* This is a religious movement.
* What you’re watching is a cult in decline.
* It is ending.
* [Bidan] is the last neo-liberal [p]resident in history.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022
* Our ‘leaders’ are finding new ways to tell you that you deserve your punishment.
* Only people in the equity agenda are safe.
* Progressives are getting weirdly violent.
* Team Biden focuses on frivolous matters while crime and prices skyrocket.
* It seems like this ongoing equity revolution will never end, but it’s already over.
* This is not an ascendant movement; it’s the final self-parodic stage of neo-liberalism.
* Libs are disconnected from reality — and this is too poisonous and ridiculous to continue.
* These are not policies that help a single person (they’re not designed to).
* This is a religious movement.
* What you’re watching is a cult in decline.
* It is ending.
* [Bidan] is the last neo-liberal [p]resident in history.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022
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