X22 REPORT Ep. 2949b - It Has Begun, Trump Counters the [DS], IBOR, Comey Before Declas
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2949b - Dec 15, 2022

It Has Begun, Trump Counters The [DS], IBOR, Comey Before DeclasThe [DS] was tricked, Trump made an announcement and they thought it was about playing cards, the real announcement came later. The announcement was how Trump was going to drain the swamp when he is inaugurated. It has begun, Trump will counter everything the [DS] is doing. The [DS] players are completely silent on the violation of the constitution. Trump has all the leverage and the [DS] will be nothing by the end of all this. Trump just signaled that Comey is now on deck. Comey before Declas.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

