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An Exploration of Natural Medicine
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132 views • February 19, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a big segment with Dr. Zandre Botha, the South African medical provider who first brought forth the discovery of the graphene black discs in the Pfizer vials, now here to share with Dr. Jane’s audience Natural and Innovative options for people who took the mRNA injections and are now suffering, and how she has been able to treat and support them, and in the last segment, Dr Jane goes into an exploration of Natural Medicine, Naturopathy….Let’s get back to our roots, literally!
This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter TRUTH In Medicine
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva146-an-exploration-of-natural-medicine.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a big segment with Dr. Zandre Botha, the South African medical provider who first brought forth the discovery of the graphene black discs in the Pfizer vials, now here to share with Dr. Jane’s audience Natural and Innovative options for people who took the mRNA injections and are now suffering, and how she has been able to treat and support them, and in the last segment, Dr Jane goes into an exploration of Natural Medicine, Naturopathy….Let’s get back to our roots, literally!
This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter TRUTH In Medicine
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vva146-an-exploration-of-natural-medicine.html
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