Terrifying truth: AI like Gemini is already programmed by one side. On Renee Good's fatal ICE shooting, it insists she was just a mom on a school run – ignoring she returned to obstruct agents after drop-off. Why? "Prevalent narratives" from activist groups and legacy media win. This is Goebbels-level info warfare via tech. Whoever floods the data controls the AI, controls truth, controls society. No Terminators needed – the extinction is subtle, insidious, and already here.These are punchy, SEO-friendly for YouTube (keywords like "AI rigged," "Renee Good," "ICE shooting," "leftist bias"), and true to the rant's furious, conspiratorial energy. Option 1 or 2 will likely crush for clicks – the cheating analogy is meme-gold. Use eye-catching thumbnails like a split-screen of the AI response vs. timeline graphic, or Gemini logo with red "LIES" stamped over it.
