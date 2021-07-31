The O'Connell Report: How Crypto & The Great Reset Come Together

#157 - How Crypto & The Great Reset Come Together



The Magical Unicorn explains in 5 minutes what is going to happen. Before the end of this year most likely. Your crypto is gone. Get used to it. As if "they" were ever going to sit back and allow John McAfee and the crypto fan boys to rule finance.



Most likely scenario? They'll confiscate BTC and combine it with gold to back the Electronic Drawing Rights Distributed Ledger Technology [ESDRDLT] Bank of International Settlements [BIS] wholesale coin for the big trades. Locally you will get a Fed Crypto Coin Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC]. The only question is how much will they pay for your BTC and in fact will they pay you anything at all?



It is a tense and tender time. How it unfolds exactly will go according to data analytics.



If you have a mouth and are mentally sound, I suggest asap you get down and start educating every single military member you can find any way you can because it is going down - how fast and how bad The Banking Cartel will decide according to the endless online data we keep supplying them that they feed into their Machine Learning AI political analyst beast.



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