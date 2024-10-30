Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 29, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2410 - Kamala Harrison and her being on Joe Rogan’s show? -What is on the ballots for voting? -Why is there so many articles being released about Trump? -Does half of the population have an addiction to smartphones? -Scams going on to get you to give out your personal information. -Why are so many so sensitive now days? -Why was a Priest/Pastor stabbed in a cafe? -Importance of D3.