Dave Chappelle's Monologue on SNL: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Trump & Ukraine
GalacticStorm
Published 15 days ago |
Dave Chappelle on Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Trump and Ukraine in His Latest SNL Monologue. Funny man unabashedly tells it as he sees it, comedy must be able to exercise free speech. We dont agree on political views. He upset the WOKE SNL staffers more than he offended us Patriots.  LOL. Source: SNL on YT

Thanks to ChiefNerd!   https://t.me/chiefnerd/5951

Keywords
saturday night livesnldave chapelle

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
