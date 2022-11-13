Dave Chappelle's Monologue on SNL: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Trump & Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dave Chappelle on Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Trump and Ukraine in His Latest SNL Monologue. Funny man unabashedly tells it as he sees it, comedy must be able to exercise free speech. We dont agree on political views. He upset the WOKE SNL staffers more than he offended us Patriots. LOL. Source: SNL on YT
Thanks to ChiefNerd! https://t.me/chiefnerd/5951