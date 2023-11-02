NWO is inserting "Mark of Beast" type microchip in people unaware. Digital money tattoo vaccine plan

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families' Illuminati NWO is inserting microchips in humans unaware, who have received surgeries in the past. Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien vampire devils have prepared "Mark of the Beast" mRNA DNA-altering vaccine digital money Luciferase tattoo vaccine microneedle patches already. Warn.





As soon as I posted yesterday’s daily sermon, they attacked. They came into my room and was attacking several times with heart attacks to try to kill me. I just laughed at them, and continued singing praise songs to God. Let them have a heart attack from listening to our praise songs to God. While I was praising & worshipping God, they attacked with urethra-digging attacks, so I used my left hand to pinch my urethra and my right hand lifted up to God, and continued praising God. When I started praying, they were attacking the back of my head. As I said, they are cowards, and not noble honorable samurai warriors. Some of them came out of my mouth and escaped when I woke up in the morning, as usual. They were probably Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble tooth fairy hell’s army attacking my teeth while I sleep. Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble butt warmer hell’s army was heating up my buttocks during the night, so in the morning the urine’s foam was not dissipating. Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble heartache hell’s army was vibrating my heart & bed when I woke up once during the morning, trying desperately to weaken my heart. When I woke up once during the night, my shirt above the chest was wet with sweat or body fluid, because they were probably cooking me alive with their CIA microwave oven weapons. That is probably why my fingers and palms are all shriveled and wrinkled and dry today. Two days ago, I preached and warned and exposed about how Satan Lucifer’s pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elite” genocidal psychopathic globalist elites’ and fallen angel incarnate avatars, who are trying to cause nuclear wars and biochemical weapon pandemics and manufactured famines and the release of demon armies from the abyss, are not only cooking alive the real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapon ionizing radiation, but also with heatwave 5G cancer-producing non-ionizing radiation to try to kill off all the real Christians to try to stop their preaching, so that may be the reason why they immediately attacked the last two nights with cancer-producing non-ionizing radiation so that my body was heating up and I had to take off my outer clothing. That may be the reason why my short-term memory is close to zero and I am forgetting things that I did a few seconds ago, because they are cooking alive my brain, too. Praise God! It is an opportunity to prove God’s power and healing and sovereignty and faithfulness and Word, and that the Bible accounts of Hananiah & Mishael & Azariah is true. The difference between the real Christian samurai warriors of Christ and the Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and their Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors is the fact that we real Christians prove God’s Word by preaching the tens of thousands of truth every day in our daily sermon for decades by risking our lives and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and the charlatan fraud scam counterfeit imposter fake Christians and hired-stooge fake pastors hide and cover-up the tens of thousands of truths





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine