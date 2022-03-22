PDJT is calling for the Biden Regime to Release the XI CALL Tape or Transcript

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That what the U.S. can do to help Ukraine survive is 'enormous' and that the war would have never started if he was president.
“thousands, maybe millions of people” will die in Ukraine by the end. Then he says that President Xi of China threatened Biden on the call the other day 👀
He is calling for the Biden regime to release the tape or the transcript of the call.