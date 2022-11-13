5-G The Human Electromagnetic Kill Switch - Attorney Todd Callender

With his historic litigation on the horizon against the US Government, Attorney Todd Callender is fighting for the rights and lives of US Servicemen and Citizens.
Todd Callender is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He is currently serving as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services.
Vaxx Choice
Disabled Rights Advocates
Truth for Health Foundation
Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!
Join us on Liberty Monks Live on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 9pm EST.
See Liberty Monks Live on FreedomFirst.TV -
Use the Code "Monks" and get a 25% discount on your FreedomFirst.TV Subscription
Follow us on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.