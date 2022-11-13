Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5-G The Human Electromagnetic Kill Switch - Attorney Todd Callender
592 views
channel image
Liberty Monks Podcast
Published 16 days ago |

With his historic litigation on the horizon against the US Government, Attorney Todd Callender is fighting for the rights and lives of US Servicemen and Citizens.

Todd Callender is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He is currently serving as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services.

Vaxx Choice

Disabled Rights Advocates

Truth for Health Foundation

Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!

Join us on Liberty Monks Live on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 9pm EST.

See Liberty Monks Live on FreedomFirst.TV -

Use the Code "Monks" and get a 25% discount on your FreedomFirst.TV Subscription

Follow us on our Facebook page

Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr

See Select Videos on:

YouTube

Rumble

Brighteon

Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor

Keywords
electromagnetickillcallender

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket