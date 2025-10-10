EPISODE 445: COUNTDOWN TO ‘AN INCONVENIENT STUDY’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we countdown to the world premiere of ‘An Inconvenient Study’ at the Malibu Film Festival (Oct 12), Del talks with festival founder David Katz and comedian Jimmy Dore, moderator of the post-film Q&A; Jefferey Jaxen exposes a new study shaking the “settled science” climate narrative and the next front in the fight against toxic food additives; Dr. Elizabeth Mumper (MAPS) shares powerful insights on treating autism, vaccine injury, and chronic disease.
Join the movement at AnInconvenientStudy.com.
Guests: David Katz, Jimmy Dore, Elizabeth Mumper, MD, FAAP
AIR DATE: October 9, 2025