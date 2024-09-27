⚡️The IDF claims it is striking Hezbollah's headquarters during strikes in Beiruit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️The IDF claims it is striking Hezbollah's headquarters, strikes in Beiruit.
Adding:
The Israeli Army Official Spokesman:
➡️We bombed Hezbollah's central headquarters in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs.
➡️We carried out a strike on the main headquarters of the Hezbollah leadership.
➡️Hezbollah's main headquarters and command headquarters in the southern suburb were targeted.