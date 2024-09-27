⚡️The IDF claims it is striking Hezbollah's headquarters during strikes in Beiruit

➡️Hezbollah's main headquarters and command headquarters in the southern suburb were targeted.

➡️We carried out a strike on the main headquarters of the Hezbollah leadership.

