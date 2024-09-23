The Restoration Of Israel Part 2-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 22 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, your Bible has a lot to say about the day when the Jews will be back on top, when Messiah Jesus will rule and reign on the Throne of David from the literal, visible and physical Kingdom of Heaven that is Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular. In Part 2 of our new series, we explore the Old and New Testament verses that show you the messianic line of Jesus Christ, solving apparent ‘problems and contradictions’ as we go along.