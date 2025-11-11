The Truth About Nicotine, Censorship, and the War on Natural Healing by Dr. Bryan Ardis and Laban Ditchburn

::::In this uncensored, wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Laban Ditchburn to expose the pharmaceutical industry’s war on one of nature’s most misunderstood compounds - nicotine,and the powerful, documented healing potential of the tobacco plant.

You’ll learn:

Why over 500 diseases (including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, HIV, arthritis, and cancer), have been shown in medical literature to respond to nicotine and tobacco-based treatments

How 24 pharmaceutical companies already hold patents on synthetic nicotine, while pushing for global bans on natural sources

The shocking history of the tonka bean—a plant once used to cure venom poisoning and later outlawed when pharma created a synthetic version: Coumadin

Why 200 countries are moving in lockstep to ban all tobacco and nicotine products by 2030

Dr. Ardis doesn't just name the problem, he brings receipts. From declassified Harvard research and FDA documents to centuries-old medical textbooks and Latin dictionaries, he builds an ironclad case for reclaiming health sovereignty from corrupt systems.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).