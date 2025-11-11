The Truth About Nicotine, Censorship, and the War on Natural Healing by Dr. Bryan Ardis and Laban Ditchburn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::In this uncensored, wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Laban Ditchburn to expose the pharmaceutical industry’s war on one of nature’s most misunderstood compounds - nicotine,and the powerful, documented healing potential of the tobacco plant.
You’ll learn:
Why over 500 diseases (including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, HIV, arthritis, and cancer), have been shown in medical literature to respond to nicotine and tobacco-based treatments
How 24 pharmaceutical companies already hold patents on synthetic nicotine, while pushing for global bans on natural sources
The shocking history of the tonka bean—a plant once used to cure venom poisoning and later outlawed when pharma created a synthetic version: Coumadin
Why 200 countries are moving in lockstep to ban all tobacco and nicotine products by 2030
Dr. Ardis doesn't just name the problem, he brings receipts. From declassified Harvard research and FDA documents to centuries-old medical textbooks and Latin dictionaries, he builds an ironclad case for reclaiming health sovereignty from corrupt systems.
By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).