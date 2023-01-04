🚢🚀 Today's Test Launch of the New Hypersonic Cruise Missile "Zircon" from the Frigate "Admiral Gorshkov". - 010423

Footage of today's launch of the hypersonic cruise missile "Zircon" from the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov".

A missile fired from the Barents Sea successfully hit a target in the White Sea, located at a distance of almost 1000 km.

Below, from part of a Reuter's article about this.

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

"This ship, armed with 'Zircons', is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land," Shoigu said.

Shoigu said the hypersonic missiles could overcome any missile defence system. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 km, Shoigu said.

The main tasks of the voyage were to counter threats to Russia and to maintain "regional peace and stability jointly with friendly countries", Shoigu said.

A U.S. Congressional Research Service report on hypersonic weapons says that Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles are designed to be used with nuclear warheads.

The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinental ballistic missiles because of their manoeuvrability.

Beyond Russia, the United States and China, a range of other countries are developing hypersonic weapons including Australia, France, Germany, South Korea, North Korea and Japan, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service.



