MEN OF LAW Podcast Episode 9

In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Jennifer Elizabeth Masters, a self mastery guide. She helps people work through mental and emotional blocks in order to develop optimal health and happiness.

You’ll hear:

✅ How she healed physical issues rooted in fear and trauma

✅ How she helps women overcome grief, anxiety, & depression

✅ How she supports people in restoring relationships—drawing from her own powerful experiences





You can learn more about Jennifer's work here: https://jenniferelizabethmasters.com





