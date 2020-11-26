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It Begins , New Mexico Governor Closes Grocery Stores for Two Weeks
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543 views • November 26, 2020
It Begins , New Mexico Governor Closes Grocery Stores for Two Weeks !! PREPARE , PREPARE , Credits to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCnOUt5JxHb7M1EGHUwDGdw
Quote , "So long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being. Franz Kafka"
Quote , "So long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being. Franz Kafka"
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