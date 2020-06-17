© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Questioning the narrative Re-Share from JonLevi
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • June 17, 2020
In this episode we explore a question I found in the comment section. Just one question can send the mind in places we did not expect and in this case inspiring this video. The second half examines rocks and petrified bones and looks at how old the dinosaur may actually be. Finally we examine a possible free energy device any of us could try to make at home.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.