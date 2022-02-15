Biden Administration Has Confidence To Deal With Threat Posed by CCP China and Russia

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02/11/2022 National Security Advisor Sullivan: If the CCP gives a green light to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, for no justified reason, CCP China will ultimately come to suffer consequences from the US and its alliance as a result of that. Also, CCP China will not be able to compensate Russia for the economic losses that would be sustained in the event of an invasion, due to sanctions and export controls and the like. The Biden administration has confidence that we are well situated to be able to deal with any threat or challenge that would be posed to us by CCP China and Russia.