121/01/22: Digital Murder/SADS/ Musk/DARPA NeuralLink Event, Pinault’s ESG Inv. Fund, SADS

12/1/22: Last night, Musk hosts his Neural Link Event celebrating brain computing interfaces as a gift to humanity! The IoB Intrabody Nano Network endgame is to kill you at will. Perhaps this is the Longtermism and Effective Altruism promoted by SBF, die for the greater good, and let the eugenicists create genetically modified and implanted babies in synthetic wombs for Women’s Rights to save us from childbirth and reproduction inequality! Can’t make it up- the Cartel Babylon already has!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

LINKS For Today’s Video:

https://nypost.com/2022/11/05/elon-musk-officially-rolls-out-twitter-blue-verification-for-8-a-month/

Pinault's Red River West ESG Investments: Invest in taking over USA with Globalists:

https://www.redriverwest.com/real-world-impact

https://www.redriverwest.com/team/dan-vogel

https://shamanx.com/

https://blog.shamanx.com/the-origin-of-shamanx/

Musk NeuralLink =Intrabody of Eugenics!

JoeBot- https://joebot.substack.com/p/con-them-with-kindness-longtermism

Stop the Crime reports on Chinese digital mind control victims:

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2022/11/18/%f0%9f%94%b4victims-of-chinas-electromagnetic-mind-control-technology-provide-testimonies-seek-help/

The Zombie Animals walking in circles:

https://ussanews.com/2022/11/23/why-are-large-groups-of-animals-insects-and-birds-suddenly-walking-in-circles-all-over-the-globe/

Brave series on venom biowarfare and more:

https://braveseries.com/

Please support You Are Free TV!

To donate one-time or monthly:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

You Are Free TV is celebrating our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, wellness-in-aging and more!

We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo for monthly supporters of the channel, you will receive an email with details!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

For all viewers 10% discount:

Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV:

Apply 10% off CODE: YAFTV

Thanks so very much for supporting YAFTV!

We are Prayer Waving, Moving forward against the Globalist Cartel Babylon and Winning!

WE ARE FREE!