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Realtor’s License Threatened for “Jesus Loves You”
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199 views • September 16, 2019
A case in Virginia threatens to extend the purging of Christianity to anyone who uses a commercial license for their business or trade — realtors, plumbers, hair stylists, lawyers, etc — since merely saying “Jesus Loves You” is now considered a hate crime. In Virginia. So much for Thomas Jefferson’s “Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom”, what he considered his greatest achievement.
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