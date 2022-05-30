The Prime Minister of Australia Says Australia Is in Lockstep With Allies in the United States in Response to Blinken’s Speech Calling China As the Major Long Term Strategic Threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/28/2022 Albanese (The Prime Minister of Australia): Australia’s pretty much in lockstep with our allies in the United States. Our most important ally is the United States, but there are other friends as well, including Japan and India. Building those person to person relations is very important for Australia if we’re going to increase our standing, not just in these regions, but in the world.