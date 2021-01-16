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The War on Drugs + the Corruption of American Law Enforcement: Civil Asset Forfeiture
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20 views • January 16, 2021
The War on Drugs has lead to police and prosectors able to seize assets if you are THOUGHT to be in the drug game. No guilty verdict is needed, just "suspicion." It is a total travesty and a violation of the 4th amendment of our Constitution and Corrupts American Law Enforcement; Civil Asset Forfeiture.
#CivilAssetForfeiture #warondrugs #drugwar
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#CivilAssetForfeiture #warondrugs #drugwar
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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