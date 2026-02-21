© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counter-Propaganda Warfare - Turning the Enemy’s Words Against Them
WarScript
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No1u9CPGE_A
Counter-Propaganda Warfare - Turning the Enemy’s Words Against Them
In the modern battlespace, the war of narratives is paramount. This video is a deep, clinical analysis of the advanced doctrine of Counter-Propaganda Warfare. We explore why the amateur’s approach of simply "debunking" an enemy's lies is a strategic failure. Instead, we dissect the professional, offensive methods for seizing control of the information environment and turning the enemy’s primary weapon—their own words—against them.
This is a masterclass in the art of ideological subversion. Learn the specific, real-world techniques used by intelligence agencies to win the war of belief: Narrative Hijacking to co-opt enemy slogans; the Amplification of Hypocrisy to destroy a regime's credibility; the use of Black Propaganda and "poisoned sources" to sow confusion; and the sophisticated Russian doctrine of Reflexive Control to make an adversary voluntarily choose a self-destructive path. The goal is not just to win an argument, but to induce a total "cognitive collapse" in the enemy.