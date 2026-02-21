BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Counter-Propaganda Warfare - Turning the Enemy's Words Against Them
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1146 followers
0
14 views • 21 hours ago

Counter-Propaganda Warfare - Turning the Enemy's Words Against Them


WarScript

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=No1u9CPGE_A


Counter-Propaganda Warfare - Turning the Enemy’s Words Against Them



In the modern battlespace, the war of narratives is paramount. This video is a deep, clinical analysis of the advanced doctrine of Counter-Propaganda Warfare. We explore why the amateur's approach of simply "debunking" an enemy's lies is a strategic failure. Instead, we dissect the professional, offensive methods for seizing control of the information environment and turning the enemy's primary weapon—their own words—against them.


This is a masterclass in the art of ideological subversion. Learn the specific, real-world techniques used by intelligence agencies to win the war of belief: Narrative Hijacking to co-opt enemy slogans; the Amplification of Hypocrisy to destroy a regime's credibility; the use of Black Propaganda and "poisoned sources" to sow confusion; and the sophisticated Russian doctrine of Reflexive Control to make an adversary voluntarily choose a self-destructive path. The goal is not just to win an argument, but to induce a total "cognitive collapse" in the enemy.


Keywords
immigrationtariffsmagarfkjrpalantiramericafirstelonmuskdogekashpatelmsmliesisraelfirstepsteinfilesepsteinclientlistaipec
