EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Biden Admin. Still Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord, Wants to Add in 'Equity' Focus


WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/FabricatedScienceYT

The Biden admin is still committed to the pandemic accord, which would give the WHO powers over future pandemics. However, the US sees a lack of "equity" in the proposal and would like to add a focus on not only protecting populations from pandemics but also from "...disrupted access to essential health care services during pandemics, including sexual and reproductive health services.”

