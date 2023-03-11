EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Biden Admin. Still Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord, Wants to Add in 'Equity' Focus





The Biden admin is still committed to the pandemic accord, which would give the WHO powers over future pandemics. However, the US sees a lack of "equity" in the proposal and would like to add a focus on not only protecting populations from pandemics but also from "...disrupted access to essential health care services during pandemics, including sexual and reproductive health services.”