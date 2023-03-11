EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Biden Admin. Still Committed to WHO Pandemic Powers Accord, Wants to Add in 'Equity' Focus
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/FabricatedScienceYT
The Biden admin is still committed to the pandemic accord, which would give the WHO powers over future pandemics. However, the US sees a lack of "equity" in the proposal and would like to add a focus on not only protecting populations from pandemics but also from "...disrupted access to essential health care services during pandemics, including sexual and reproductive health services.”
