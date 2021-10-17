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Nurse Punished for JAB Refusal - Replaced with Internationals | 777-zz channel
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50 views • October 17, 2021
Dedicated nurse who put her family in jeopardy when taking care of the sick at height of plandemic, speaks out as she refused JAB and quits. She stated that internationals were replacing the staffers who refused jab.
Project Veritas report; Dr. Richard tells firsthand of the patient injuries he has seen.
Project Veritas report; Dr. Richard tells firsthand of the patient injuries he has seen.
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