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COVID Vaccines Have Killed ~ 200,000 Americans -- $1 Million Challenge from Steve Kirsch!
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194 views • October 10, 2021
Video and References Source --> www.skirsch.io/vaccine-resources -->TFNT #1
Steve Kirsch: $1 million to prove me wrong. https://www.skirsch.io
STORY AT-A-GLANCE from Mercola.com
So far, the CDC has not determined that any death was directly caused by the COVID shot, but that doesn’t mean the injections haven’t killed anyone. Calculations using VAERS data suggest the COVID shots have resulted in 212,000 excess deaths in the U.S.
An estimated 300,000 Americans suffered permanent disability from the COVID shots, and anywhere from 2 million to 5 million may have suffered adverse reactions
If you’re under the age of 50, your risk of dying from the vaccine is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19
Dr. Peter Schirmacher, chief pathologist at the University of Heidelberg, who is recognized as one of the top 100 pathologists in the world, autopsied 40 patients who died within two weeks of their COVID jab, and found 30% to 40% of the deaths were conclusively due to the shot
One top neurologist claims to have 2,000 reportable vaccine injuries in 2021, compared to zero in the last 11 years. In all, 5% of her existing patients now have suspected vaccine injuries, but she has only filed two VAERS reports due to the complexity of the filing
Steve Kirsch: $1 million to prove me wrong. https://www.skirsch.io
STORY AT-A-GLANCE from Mercola.com
So far, the CDC has not determined that any death was directly caused by the COVID shot, but that doesn’t mean the injections haven’t killed anyone. Calculations using VAERS data suggest the COVID shots have resulted in 212,000 excess deaths in the U.S.
An estimated 300,000 Americans suffered permanent disability from the COVID shots, and anywhere from 2 million to 5 million may have suffered adverse reactions
If you’re under the age of 50, your risk of dying from the vaccine is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19
Dr. Peter Schirmacher, chief pathologist at the University of Heidelberg, who is recognized as one of the top 100 pathologists in the world, autopsied 40 patients who died within two weeks of their COVID jab, and found 30% to 40% of the deaths were conclusively due to the shot
One top neurologist claims to have 2,000 reportable vaccine injuries in 2021, compared to zero in the last 11 years. In all, 5% of her existing patients now have suspected vaccine injuries, but she has only filed two VAERS reports due to the complexity of the filing
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