Money, Magnetism (aka Earthing), Minerals, & Mercury Monday's and Sunrise #708
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
7 views • 1 day ago

Things mentioned (& not mentioned):

To view the features & benefits of America's safest, healthiest, & "greenest" homes of the future, visit any of the below:

bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders


To have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Grow your own food & medicine w/:

Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair

tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair


tinyurl.com/Earthing101

tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies


THE MOST CO$T-EFFECTIVE MAGNESIUM SUPPLEMENT:

tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium

OR

tinyurl.com/MostAbsorbableMagnesium


You can also get a discount by applying any of the codes below:


howtodieofnothing

DANNY

when checking-out at ActivationProducts.com


Learn more about Ease by viewing:

tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint


Learn more about Mg at any of the below:

tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

tinyurl.com/magnesium101

Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies


To share Ease by becoming a FREE affiliate to earn up to 30% commi$$ION$, fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

OR

tinyurl.com/JoinActivation


$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 808.382.8816

[email protected]


DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome


To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their additive


Or contact Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180


If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]


$$$ Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help Americans w/ a WRITTEN game plan so they can say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- a nationwide deep energy retrofit platform & world's FIRST multi-level marketing co. for energy conservation & efficiency-–by watching: tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo & visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To view our store's price lists, visit: tinyurl.com/LauderhillACMEstoreCatalog


Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
