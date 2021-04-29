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Roger Stone Responds to Guiliani Raid and More
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90 views • April 29, 2021
Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the left has been ramping up the weaponization of the justice system to attack their political opponents. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089eb943f8205005ef4360f
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