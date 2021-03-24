Canada declares Proud Boys as terrorists on one hand, supports Omar Khadr & ANTIFA on the other!

The Government of Canada which is a real terrorist organization has declared the proud boys as a terrorist organization! The Government of Canada is declaring The Proud Boys as White Supremacists despite the fact that The Proud Boys not only has several non white members but also has several non white persons within it's leadership! Canada claims that because some of the people who invaded the US Capitol were members of the Proud Boys the entire group is a terrorist organization! ANTIFA destroys entire communities regularly, attacks innocent individuals who wear Trump Campaign attire, and The Government of Canada tolerates them, BLM has been involved in several destructive riots and assaults and the Government of Canada marches with them, Omar Khadr killed two American soldiers on behalf of ISIS and Canada gave him 10 million dollars! The Government of Canada is the only real terrorist organization and now they are declaring war on their own people! Proud Boys have never flown a plane in a building, shot anyone, or blown anything up and The Canadian Terrorist Government wants to shut them down because they are a threat to the new world order which is now running scared shitless! If we don't cooperate The Terrorist Government of Canada and the New World Order will lose! #ProudBoys #Canada #GavinMcInnes
Link to the article where the NHS warns people who have allergic reactions to NOT take the virus and that two of the first people in the West who took the vaccine suffered adverse effects from it! Read the information before the New World Order censors it!: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va...
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