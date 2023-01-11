Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/women-only-should-women-wear-head-coverings/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While seeking The LORD on what He wanted me to share next, I heard, in my spirit, "Head Coverings!"

Hmmm.... that was not what I was expecting! A few busy days past, and again, I sought The LORD, if He wanted me to share one of the latest messages I have received..... but, again, I heard the words, "Head Coverings!" "